Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.71

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $12.73. Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 600 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

About Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE)

Grande Cache Coal Corporation (Grande Cache Coal) is operating a mine, which produces metallurgical coal for the steel industry from its coal leases covering approximately 22,700 hectares in the Smoky River Coalfield located in west central Alberta. The Company’s principal product is hard coking coal.

