Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.92. 8,218,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,816,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

