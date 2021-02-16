Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,091,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CETY opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

