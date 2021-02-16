Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,690,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 14,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

