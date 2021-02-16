Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.49

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 1509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,815. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

