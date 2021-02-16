Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.49

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 1509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,815. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearfield by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
