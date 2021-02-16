ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $4.21. ClearOne shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,026 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.65% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

