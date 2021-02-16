ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Shares of CLPT opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $495.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.