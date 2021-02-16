Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 254,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 318,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

