Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.20. 2,387,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,796,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

