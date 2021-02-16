Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Down 5.2%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 2,111,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,136,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

