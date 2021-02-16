Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

