Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $11,583.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00835501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.04976975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

