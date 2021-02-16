Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLVS opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

