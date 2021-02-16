Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 9.4%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 11,062,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,452,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Natixis acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.