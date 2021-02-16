CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.91

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 43821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,656 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2,319.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 353,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,067,000 after buying an additional 737,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

