Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Up 6.8%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.15. 1,646,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,872,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $199,808.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

