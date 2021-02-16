Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Trading Up 6.4%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 3,240,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,375,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COCP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

