Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 26.4%

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) were up 26.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 1,615,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,250,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 93.93%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.