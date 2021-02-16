Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

