Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.