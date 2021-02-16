Coin Artist Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $213,642.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.00875457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00047902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.55 or 0.05030549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033466 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

Coin Artist can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

