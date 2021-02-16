CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Hits $15.95 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $1.13 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00065393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00908005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00049247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.43 or 0.05143187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00033239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

