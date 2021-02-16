CoinPoker Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $75.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

