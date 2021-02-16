Coinsbit Token (CNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $206,220.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $206,220.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

Coinsbit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.