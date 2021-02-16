CoinUs (CNUS) Price Up 0.5% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 85.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $61,413.16 and $4.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007025 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008236 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

