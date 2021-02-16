Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 14th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

