Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRO opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Collective Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

