Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,693. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

