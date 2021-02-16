Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $991,589.21 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $991,589.21 and approximately $811.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,484.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.82 or 0.01412455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00473075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005553 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

