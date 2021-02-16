Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.83

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

