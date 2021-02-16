Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,986 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

