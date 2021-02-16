Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The stock has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

