Comerica Bank Acquires 59,001 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.