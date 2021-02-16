Comerica Bank Buys 14,748 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Simulations Plus worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,751 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,949. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

