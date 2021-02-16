Comerica Bank Buys 4,671 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ENI by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 126.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

