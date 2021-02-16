Comerica Bank Buys 5,634 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

FBC stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

