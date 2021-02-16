Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $21,919,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 343,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,756 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,864. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

