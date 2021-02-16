Comerica Bank Has $2.12 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

