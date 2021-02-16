Comerica Bank Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,464,000.

IWS stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $104.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

