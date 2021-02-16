Comerica Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

