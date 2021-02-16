Comerica Bank Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medpace by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Medpace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $173.95. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

