Comerica Bank Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

