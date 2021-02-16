Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNOOC by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CEO opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57. CNOOC Limited has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

