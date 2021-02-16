Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

