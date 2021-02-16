Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Renasant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 241,645 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,343 shares of company stock worth $1,181,931 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

