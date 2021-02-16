Comerica Bank Purchases 135,670 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

