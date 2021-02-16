Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

