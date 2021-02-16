Comerica Bank Sells 1,729 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

