Comerica Bank Sells 3,640 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

BHF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

