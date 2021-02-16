Comerica Bank Sells 5,069 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of APPS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 285.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

