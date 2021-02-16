Comerica Bank Sells 5,444 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Discovery by 69.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

